An Ekiti State High court on Wednesday sentenced a 40- year-old man, Oladipupo Seun, to 16 years in prison for attempted rape and assault of a minor.

But the accused had argued before the court that the said victim was his girlfriend and that they were only “romancing” when he was caught by her father.

In his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said the prosecution had proved the charges against Mr Seun.

“I have evidence before me that the defendant assaulted Mariam intentionally,” the judge said.

“I have no doubt in my mind that it was the defendant and no other person that assaulted Mariam at the midnight of 18th February, 2021.

“The prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant assaulted Mariam indecently. He is found guilty as charged on both counts one and two accordingly.

“The defendant is hereby convicted as charged in counts one and two contrary to the provisions of 359 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

“On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. On count 2, the defendant is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment.”

The charge details indicated that the defendant on the 19th February, 2021 at Igede Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun area of Ekiti State, within the jurisdiction of the court, attempted to rape one 18 -year old Mariam.

The offences, according to the charge, contravened sections 359, and 360 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her statement, the victim alleged that the defendant came to their house around 11:00 p.m. on the said day without a formal invite.

“When he entered our room, he rough-handled me and covered my mouth with cloth and tried to forcefully have sexual intercourse with me,” she said.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Folasade Alli, called two witnesses and tendered defendant’s and victims’ statements including a medical report as exhibit.

The defendant in his defence through his counsel, Helen Akinboni, denied the allegation of rape.

“The victim is my girlfriend. we were only romancing in the room when her father came in,” the defendant had said.

“I ran away because I was afraid of her father, who came to arrest me on the second day.”