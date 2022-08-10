A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the most successful Nigerian governor ever. He also condemned those attacking Mr Tinubu over his health.

Mr Nnamani, however, said he would vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

In a Twitter thread posted around 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday on his verified handle, Mr Nnamani, who represents Enugu East Senatorial District on PDP’s ticket, poured encomium on Mr Tinubu but said his vote is “covered by the umbrella per my party, PDP and our candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

Both Messrs Tinubu and Nnamani served as governors of Lagos and Enugu State respectively from 1999 to 2007. The former is currently in the Senate, where he is a colleague of Mr Tinubu’s spouse, Oluremi Tinubu.

In the tweet, Mr Nnamani praised the former Lagos State governor for the reforms in the administration of criminal justice, education, healthcare and employment of non-indigenes.

He noted that the presidential candidate of the APC had the best mentorship system in the country.

“I had cause to engage with him on jobs for Enugu spouses. In the Education Sector he introduced Tutor General and raised the bar for earning by teachers,” Mr Nnamani tweeted.

“He left a lasting legacy of hardwork in Lagos State in infrastructure (roads and housing).

“When Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor, Lagos state’s IGR rose from 600 million Naira per month to over 8 billion Naira per month. He had an impressive track record as a governor.

“His state contributed more than 30% to our country’s GDP, accounted for more than 65% of industrial investment in Nigeria, 80% of its international trade, and collected more than 60% of the country’s value-added tax.

“In the area of human capacity, his mentorship was first class and his mentees have spread out and like little acorns, many have become giant oak trees in Nigeria’s political firmaments.”

Attacking Tinubu’s health is callous

Mr Nnamani also opposed the campaigns targeted against the health of Mr Tinubu, stating that they (campaigns) are products of foolishness and ignorance.

Mr Tinubu’s health has been a subject of debate, particularly on social media. He has become the subject of several memes on social media.

Last week, a video surfaced online, where members of the Pyrates Confraternity chanted slogans targetting the health of Mr Tinubu.

In the video, the Pyrates’ members, who were marking the 70th anniversary of the group, donned their traditional red and white attire, and sang a song about a presidential candidate whose “hands and feet are shaking, yet he is saying ‘it is my turn.’”

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, a foundation member of the group, in a statement, rebuked them for the song.

In the thread, Mr Nnamani said “as a Health worker I am amazed by the ignorance, foolishness, wickedness and

callousness of these idiotic operators.

“I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity. As the GenZ grow and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors.

“Get it folks, life is turn by turn limited (apology Uncle Bode). These actions which bleed my heart personally are of public records. History and The Almighty will be very harsh to these bad political comedians.”

He listed some U.S. presidents with physical challenges that served meritoriously and added that there is no evidence that Mr Tinubu has dementia.

Caution your wife against anti-Igbo statements

Mr Nnamani urged the APC candidate to reach out to the people of the South-east and to caution his wife against anti-Igbo statements.

“Bola Tinubu needs to work on improving relationships with many others especially my people the Igbo. He needs to lead by advocacy, example, practice and open-mindedness in assuaging the feeling and ongoing hostility to the Igbo in Lagos.

“I also condemn the castigation of Igbo by my highly distinguished colleague HE Oluremi Tinubu, done under whatever circumstances. The Igbo can not apologise for exploring the limits of achieving the Trinity of her character,” he tweeted.

Last week, Mr Nnamani drew the ire of the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, with a tweet that described the “Obidient Movement” as a bandwagon.

He warned the people of Enugu State not to vote LP, noting that it would affect the governorship and House of Assembly seats in the state.

“We cannot lay foundation for another political party and expect to umbrella on it 2 weeks later. NOT in Enugu! Not in ebeano “country” Let’s cut the …,,, and muuuvvvveee.

“Politics is SERIOUS business. Not romantic Liason. We meet in February. May the majority win Enugu. We cannot afford Bandwagon and loose Governorship and State Assemblies.

“Obidients Bye Bye for now. You win we congratulate you, after all, we are kinsmen. We win we meet again and roll.”