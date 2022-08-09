The two main contestants in Kenya’s presidential election, Raila Odinga and William Ruto, cast their votes Tuesday morning as Kenyans elect new leaders.

Mr Odinga, contesting for president for the fifth time, according to Debunk Media, cast his vote at 10:51 a.m. (Kenyan time) at Old Kibera Primary school, his polling unit.

Mr Odinga was welcomed by a large crowd at his polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported Mr Odinga’s advantage over the incumbent Vice President, William Ruto, after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared support for the former opposition leader.

The polls opened at 6:00 a.m. and will close by 5:00 p.m. Kenyan time.

Mr Ruto arrived at his polling station two minutes before the opening of the polls, according to Debunk Media. He said he did not want to inconvenience his neighbours.

Mr Ruto is contesting under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) but has lost favour with his principal, President Kenyatta.

Analysts, however, say the polls are too close to call.

This is the third General Election to be held under the 2010 Kenyan Constitution.

The other two candidates – George Wajackoyah and deputy Justina Wambui of Roots Party, and David Waihiga and deputy Ruth Mutua of Agano Party – are seen as fringe candidates and parties.

There are 22,120,458 registered voters in Kenya to decide the fate of about 53 million people. They will be voting for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

In the elections, candidates are vying for six positions, namely: president, governors, senators, county women, members of the National Assembly, and members of county assemblies.

In a last-minute turn of events, some elections have been postponed to a later date due to errors on the ballot paper.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), ballot papers for Kakamega County governorship position have wrong gubernatorial candidates’ pictures and their details printed on them while ballot papers for Mombasa County governorship position have wrong gubernatorial candidates’ pictures and their details printed on them.

Also, ballot papers for Kachelliba Constituency and Pokot South Constituency have wrong parliamentary candidates’ pictures and details printed on them.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.