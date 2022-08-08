The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has released two former governors, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, as well as three others from custodial centres.

The Public Relations Officer, FCT command, Chukwuedo Humphrey, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Humphrey said the letter of their release was sent to the command by the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Committee on Monday.

He said the two former governors were pardoned on ill-health and age grounds and were released immediately, but did not disclose the names of the three others.

“We have no right to hold them further as soon as we have the letter of clemency from the presidency.

“If we do, it will be against their fundamental human rights.

“They have left the facility today. We got the warrant of the release today and have done the needful.

“Dariye and Nyame were in Kuje custodial centre while the three others were in Suleja custodial centre,” he said.

NAN reports that the ex-governors were among the 159 prisoners pardoned by the Council of State during a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on 14 April

Jolly Nyame, 66, ex-governor of Taraba from 1999 to 2007, was serving a 12-year jail term at the Kuje prison over misappropriation of funds while he was in office.

Joshua Dariye, 64, who governed Plateau between 1999 and 2007, was also jailed for corruption during his time as governor between 1999 and 2007.

(NAN).