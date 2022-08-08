The Ondo State Security Network (popularly known as Amotekun) has intercepted a total of 320 persons suspected to be invaders as they were moving into the state from the northern part of the country.

The Amotekun Corps made the interceptions in two different operations.

The first was on 4 August when they found at least 152 persons around 6 a.m. during a stop and search along Akure-Ado-Ekiti road.

A fresh interception of a group of 168 persons was made on Sunday along with nine kidnap suspects.

The drivers of the trucks conveying the alleged invaders claimed they were coming from Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States to Ondo State.

While addressing journalists in Akure about the incident, after the arrest last Thursday, the Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects hid under bags of rice and beans in the trucks, noting that they could not tell their mission in the state.

READ ALSO:

He said that some charms and photographs were found on them while the motorcycles in their possession did not have valid papers.

Mr Adeleye further explained that the travellers would be interrogated and profiled before sending them back to their bases.

“While searching the vehicles, we saw 10 bikes and various dangerous charms,” he said.

“If we check and we do not find anything on them, as long as they don’t have anybody that is ready to take custody of them in Ondo state, we will send them back to their various states.”

In October last year, the corps arrested five buses conveying persons with questionable motives from the north to the state.

They were found with baggage containing long swords and daggers.