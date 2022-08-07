The deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, says he will continue to speak and air his views to defend and rebuild Nigeria.

Mr Sanusi, who is also the current Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, said this in Abuja on Saturday at a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time.’’

The play was written by Ahmed Yerima, a professor of Drama at the Redeemer University and produced by Executive Chairman, Duke of Somolu Productions, Joseph Edgar.

The 14th emir said he has what it takes to contribute to nation-building because of his long history of service to the country.

He said he served as Chief Risk Officer at the United Bank for Africa, and at First Bank, and also as CBN governor; as Emir of Kano for six years and Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

Mr Sanusi argued that he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed regret or sadness over his removal as emir in spite of the positions he occupied in life.

“I don’t think that God has taken anything away from me. So, I have no regret.

“I turned 61 years last year and in those years, I had the honour of having been the Chief Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the Chief Risk Officer at First Bank.

“I was Governor of Central Bank, Emir of Kano and now Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

“If I have sadness, then I’m ungrateful. How many people have had the opportunity to be just one of those things?’’ he observed.

Mr Sanusi added that many traditional rulers held leadership positions such as army generals, governors, Nigeria Customs chiefs and others before their appointment as traditional rulers.

According to him, these traditional rulers gave their bits to serve this country.

“We have a long history of service to this country. My father as first Director-General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency set up the agency in1960, the record is there to see.

“My parents, grandparents and great grandparents gave their lives to build this country.

“We will continue to devote energy to build this country. It doesn’t belong to anyone; it belongs to all of us,’’ Mr Sanusi stressed.

He said if he had a choice between sacrificing his principles and holding on to his position, he would give up the position.

“History is always the best judge. The things that I said would happen, that caused me so much trouble, have happened.

“For me, I have absolutely no regret and I will continue to speak and voice my views. I will continue to defend this country,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the playwright, Mr Yerima, said he wanted people to watch how destiny prevailed on Mr Sanusi’s grandfather, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, who spent 10 years before he was removed and Mr Sanusi, the grandson who spent six years before he was also removed.

“Also, they lived and live in a society. So, we want viewers to see the society’s attitudes towards their service to humanity,’’ he said.

The producer of the play, Mr Edgar, said it was the 14th edition produced by Duke of Somolu Productions.

“With a budget in excess of N40 million, this production is truly historical,’’ he said.

Mr Edgar thanked the more than 35 sponsors of the play who took over 50 per cent of the budget for their support.

Lamido Sanusi was dethroned as Emir of Kano in March 2020 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, citing “total disrespect to lawful instructions from the Office of the Governor.”

(NAN)