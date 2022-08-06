The police in Imo State said they have begun a manhunt for gunmen who attacked and killed four police officers at Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, hours after the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the four police officers were killed Friday night when gunmen attacked the police facility.

Mr Abattam said the gunmen were suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network.

“The command will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

How the attack happened

Mr Abattam said two criminal suspects at the police facility were freed and a rifle stolen by the gunmen.

“The hoodlums who came in two cars and a tipper, shooting sporadically, used a tipper vehicle in forcing the gate open to gain entrance into the station, throwing improvised explosives devices and petrol bombs,” Mr Abattam said.

“The fire, which affected a parked private car and some motorcycles, was later put off, preventing it from causing more damages. Fortunately, the building was not affected,” he added.

He said police operatives engaged the gunmen in a shootout.

The police spokesperson said the gunmen “retreated and escaped” from the facility with their vehicles after some of their members were killed during the shootout.

He did not, however, mentioned how many of the gunmen were killed in the shootout.

Mr Abattam said the area has been “fortified with enough police operatives”, and that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Barde, has visited the facility for an on-the- spot assessment.

He said the police commissioner also visited the traditional ruler of the (Agwa) community in his palace, and assured him and members of his community of the police commitment to restore peace in the area.

Mr Barde urged residents of the state to report to the police any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within their communities.