Following a barren outing for Team Nigeria on Wednesday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the country’s contingent rebounded on Thursday with five medals and two World Records.

Though the day began with two powerlifters, Latifat Tijani and Onyiyenchi Mark, being disqualified in the Women’s Lightweight category, Day 7 of action at the Commonwealth Games still had plenty of magical moments to celebrate.

Nnamdi Innocent got the ball rolling for Team Nigeria on Thursday, winning a bronze medal in the men’s lightweight powerlifting event.

If Nnamdi had not won bronze, it would have gone to his countryman, Thomas Kure, who finished fourth as he lifted 180kg and just missed out.

Then, at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, Team Nigeria’s Nwachukwu Goodness delivered a stunning performance in the Discus event, breaking the world record twice before taking the top prize.

World-class athlete with a world record throw! 🔥 GAPS athlete Goodness Nwachukwu breaks the record not once, but TWICE, with a huge 36.56 in the Women's Discuss F42. Making @NigeriaOlympic proud.#CommonwealthGames | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/TxusBxpcfA — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 4, 2022

The 23-year-old, who was representing Nigeria in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 event, already held a World Record of 33.35m, which she set in March 2022.

However, she improved on that distance on Thursday with her first throw of 34.84m, which she then improved on with a throw of 36.56m.

Another Nigerian, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, was thrilling fans a few kilometres away from the Alexander Stadium with another outstanding performance.

Oluwafemiayo won gold for Team Nigeria in the women’s Heavyweight Powerlifting event, breaking her own World Record (WR).

The Paralympic champion was in incredible form, setting a new world record of 155kg to win her first GOLD medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Bose Omolayo also went above and beyond to win the Silver medal with a lift of 145kg, beating Australia’s Hani Watson, who won the Bronze medal with a lift of 127kg.

On Day 7, Ikechukwu Obichukwu put the icing on the cake for Team Nigeria by winning the Silver medal in men’s Heavyweight Powerlifting.

He lifted 190kg, bringing Nigeria’s total for the day to five.

Team Nigeria is now ranked eighth on the 2022 Commonwealth Medals Table, with a total haul of 13 medals. These are five gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, in the women’s 200m, Favour Ofili showed she was in good shape for a podium finish, posting the fastest time overall to win her heat in 22.71s.

Ifeanyi Ojeli, Udodi Onwuzuruike, and Alaba Akintola all qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 200m.