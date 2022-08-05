The former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, is dead.

Mr Balogun’s death was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family, friends and associates mourning the death of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun,” Mr Adesina wrote.

“He also mourns with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving.

“The President recalls that Tafa Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his utmost to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation; and his penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force has been acknowledged by those who served under him.

“President Buhari’s thoughts are with the family, the government and people of Osun State, as well as colleagues and former colleagues of the deceased police chief.

“He prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.”

The former Inspector General of Police, Mustapha Balogun, served as Nigeria’s top police chief between 2002 and 2004.

Mr Balogun was born in 1947 in Ila Orangun, Osun State.

He was appointed IGP by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Balogun was eased out of office after two years and was charged with stealing and money laundering by the EFCC under the leadership of Nuhu Ribadu.

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court convicted Mr Balogun in 2005 after a plea bargain and sentenced him to six months in prison.

The judge, Binta Nyako, also ordered him to return N4 million to the Nigerian government.

Mr Balogun was the 21st Inspector General of Police and replaced Musiliu Smith in March 2002.

He was in charge of the police during the 2003 general elections, which were “marred by serious incidents of violence, which left scores dead and many others injured,” according to Human Rights Watch.