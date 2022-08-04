A total of 30 students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, have been summarily expelled while 60 others were suspended for examination misconduct and other offences.

The polytechnic’s acting Rector, Adeoye Odedeji, said this on Thursday, during the Matriculation and Oath-Taking Ceremony held at the school.

Mr Odedeji said the management of the polytechnic frowns at any anti-social behaviours, examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations and others, which he noted the students had sworn against.

The rector said; “Your primary aim on this campus is to obtain certificates which will help you achieve in life; be informed that the management frowns at some anti-social behaviours. The Polytechnic recently expelled 30 students and suspended 60 students for examination misconduct.”

The acting rector reminded the students that tinted glasses are not allowed on campus for security reasons during ceremonies.

He also warned the students on their use of commercial motorcycles, noting that security of their lives must be taken seriously.

“Some people have a penchant for tinted vehicles, but for the security of our staff and students, they are not allowed to gain access into our campus. We have also made efforts to register the motorcycle operations at the gate to ensure that those that carry our students are known to us.”

He admonished that, “as fresh students, know those who you associate with, refuse any unsolicited assistance from any quarters, run away from anything that is capable of dragging the name of the institution and your families to the mud. Rather, invest your energy in positive and productive works that will write your name in gold.”

Mr Odedeji, who boasted that MAPOLY remains the first Ogun State’s polytechnic with over 100 PhD holders as lecturers, charged the matriculating students to take advantage of the quality lecturers in their academic sojourn.

“On a final note, I wish you every success in your academic pursuits. I encourage you to take on leadership positions in various fields that you have chosen and remember the sons and daughters of whom you are,” the acting rector said.