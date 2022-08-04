A former presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State.

Mr Oguntoyinbo emerged following the disqualification of two factional governorship candidates, Ezekiel Fayoyin and Kassim Jackie-Adunni by the national leadership of the NNPP.

The state chairperson of the party, Olaposi Oginni, confirmed the disqualification of Messrs Fayoyin and Jackie-Adunni to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Oguntoyinbo had earlier pulled out of the party’s presidential primary, with the hope of becoming the running mate of the former Kano State Governor, Musa Kwankwaso, the flag bearer of the party.

He emerged as the winner of the rerun governorship primary held at the NNPP secretariat in Abeokuta on Wednesday evening.

Announcing Mr Oguntoyinbo, the Chairman, Electoral Committee and Returning Officer of the party, Abdullahi Dogonnama, said the party acted in line with the INEC’s substitution provision of candidates.

The candidate thanked party members and delegates for their support and the opportunity to serve them.

Addressing journalists shortly after the primary exercise, Mr Oginni described the development as an “administrative error”, saying the rerun would allow the party to substitute its governorship candidate.

Mr Oginni said: “the people of the state are not happy with the situation of things in the state, that’s why our party is introducing a very young, dynamic, and enthusiastic governor.”

“Youth development is going to be our priority, and one of our core priorities is education, we are going to make sure that our children are well educated. We are the best and we are bringing the best to Ogun State.”