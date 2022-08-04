A court in London on Thursday adjourned the pre-trial hearing of the criminal charges filed against Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

The couple is charged with human trafficking and attempted organ harvesting.

The Old Bailey, as it is fondly called, adjourned the pre-trial hearing to 31 October.

“Mrs Ekweremadu, who is on bail, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing, with Messrs Ekweremadu and Obeta also attending by video link from Wandsworth and Belmarsh prisons,” Daily Mail said.

The newspaper said the judge, Richard Marks, said the case would be heard by a High Court judge, adding that a provisional trial will begin by 2 May, 2023 with an estimated length of three to four weeks.

Mr Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, were on 23 June arrested in the UK by London Met Police and charged with conspiracy to traffic a child to the United Kingdom in order to harvest organs.

According to the prosecutors, the couple has a daughter who has a kidney-related disease and has been on dialysis for some time. They added that they believe the plan was to use an organ from the boy on their daughter who needs a kidney transplant.

In a turn of events, David Nwamini (alleged victim of trafficking) told doctors he was 15 and was coerced by the Ekweremadus into donating his kidney.

However, the Nigerian government said all its records show that Mr Nwamini was not a minor and was 21 years old.

The Westminster Magistrate Court in the United Kingdom later ruled that he is not a minor.

The Ekweremadus are facing charges of conspiring to traffick a person for organ harvesting in violation of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

The case was transferred to Central Criminal Court in London popularly known as Old Bailey where Mrs Ekweremadu was granted bail on stringent conditions. But the senator was denied bail because he was said to be a flight risk.

Obinna Obeta, a Nigerian doctor practising in the UK, has been charged with plotting with the Ekweremadus to traffic a man into the UK to harvest a kidney for their daughter.

Mr Obeta appeared before Bexley Magistrates’ court on 13 July and is charged under the Modern Slavery Act with arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man between August 2021 and May 2022 to exploit him.

