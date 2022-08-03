The suspected murderer of Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian, has been arrested by Italian police, the Nigerian government said.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) made this known in a press release on Tuesday.

She noted the Italian police were working and cooperating with the Nigerian mission in Italy to ensure justice is done.

Mr Ogorchukwu was beaten to death in the city of Civitanova Marche while passersby watched and filmed, making no attempt to help him.

According to NiDCOM, he was a physically challenged street vendor and his murderer used his clutches to beat him up.

According to the release, the Nigerian mission is requesting the Italian government to provide Mrs Alika, the widow, a good job to cater for the rest of the family.

The NiDCOM boss thanked the Nigerian community in Italy who have rallied around to support and raise funds for the late Alika’s family since his death.

Although NiDCOM did not name the arrested suspect, Daily Beast identified him as Filippo Ferlazzo.

According to the newspaper, the deceased touched Mr Ferlazzo’s girlfriend’s arm as he tried to sell them trinkets near the train station.

“Several people called police during the four-minute beating, but no one tried to pull Ferlazzo off Ogorchukwu. When police arrived, they arrested Ferlazzo and called an ambulance for Ogorchukwu—who was, by then, dead,” Daily Beast reported

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.