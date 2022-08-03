The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Ahmed Barde, has ordered investigation into the killing of seven security guards in Umuafom, Orogwe, a community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen invaded the community on Monday, killing the security guards and injuring others.

Mr Abattam said police operatives were deployed in the area as soon as they received a distress call about the attack, but that the hoodlums escaped before the operatives arrived at the scene.

He said the police received information that the gunmen stormed the community in a black Lexus SUV and three motorcycles carrying two persons each.

He said the armed men snatched a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna vehicle before escaping.

The gunmen are suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network.

The police spokesperson said a team of the police operatives pursued the gunmen, but were unable to capture them.

He said the divisional police officer in charge of Ogbaku Police Headquarters, Owerri and other officers, rushed the injured persons to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri.

“Regrettably, a total of seven persons lost their lives in the attack while six others sustained injuries,” Mr Abattam said.

Although the spokesperson said the victims were tenants in the area, he was silent on whether they were security guards.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Barde, while ordering investigation into the incident, assured that the police would “go all out” to ensure that those who carried out the attack were tracked down.

He appealed to residents in the state to volunteer information on crimes and criminals to the police and other security agencies.