The kidnappers who abducted a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Rachael Opadele; a hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi; and one other have killed them after receiving the ransom.

Ms Opadele, who was working with the hotelier (Owolabi), due to the ongoing nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the others were abducted on Friday in Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered on Wednesday that the victims were reportedly shot dead on Tuesday evening by the kidnappers after collecting N5 million as ransom.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said that a motorcycle operator, who carried the man with the ransom to the designated spot in the bush, was also killed, while the ransom carrier sustained injuries.

The source said that the abductees and motorcycle operator were shot dead “in anger”, while the ransom carrier is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

The ransom was taken to the bush on Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway, around the Igbon area.

The source said that the kidnappers became angry when they noticed the presence of soldiers at the LAUTECH area.

The soldiers had stormed Ogbomoso on Tuesday in order to beef up security as a result of the increasing rate of kidnapping in the area.

When contacted, Adewale Osifeso, the Police Public Relations Officer, who neither confirmed nor denied the reports, promised to get back to NAN.

However, as of the time of filing this report at about 4.33 p.m., Mr Osifeso has yet to get back to the NAN correspondent. (NAN)