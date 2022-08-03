On Tuesday night in Manchok Kaduna State gunmen killed the father of a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Daniel Yatai, and abducted his niece, Brenda Friday.

The gunmen also abducted the Rector of the Federal School of Statistics, Machok, Amos Magbon.

Mr Yatai, 86, is a retiree of the Nigeria Railway Corporation in 1991.

His daughter, Christiana Yatai, who witnessed the murder and abduction said the gunmen came to the house at about 11:15 p.m.

“We were five in the house; myself, my dad, my mum, two of my niece and a nephew. They asked us to open the door and when we refused, they broke the main entrance and gained access to the house.

“My father was in his room and one of them wearing a mask, who was outside, shot him through the window and the bullet hit him from the back.

“Those who entered the house later went to his room and finished him up.

“They went away with one of my nieces, Brenda Friday, 21, a final year student of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya,” she narrated.

ALSO READ: Gunmen release 15 abducted Enugu residents

Another child of the deceased, Joseph Yatai, said the gunmen later contacted the family and demanded a N15 million ransom to release her.

Similarly, the brother of the abducted rector, Innocent Magbon, said the gunmen also reached out to the family to ask for a N15 million ransom.

When contacted for his comments on the issue, Kaduna Police Command spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised to get back to NAN.