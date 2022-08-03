The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the redeployment of a total of 69 senior officials for “different reasons.”

This is as the agency has constituted an anti-corruption team in partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Offences Commission (ICPC).

These developments are contained in separate statements issued by the NIS and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Amos Okpu, an Assistant Comptroller of Immigration.

Redeployment

According to the statement, the redeployed officers have been posted to various zones and command formations across the country, and that the posting is with immediate effect.

The statement reads in part; “The deployment is contained in a circular vide NIS/HQ/ADM/4423/170 and dated 1 August, 2022.

“In the posting order, eight Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG) and 61 Comptrollers of Immigration (CIS) were moved across Divisions, Zones and Commands.”

NIS listed some of the officials affected to include the Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) formerly in charge of Ogun State Command, Kolawole Amao, who has now been deployed to the General Services Division at the Service Headquarters Abuja, while Kemi Nandap, another ACG who was formerly in-charge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, is now the head of the Combined Expatriate and Residence Permit Card Division (CERPAC) at the Service Headquarters.

Replacing Ms Nandap at the MMIA Command is Adeola Adesokan who has been moved from Training and Staff Development (ISD) in Abuja, while the acting Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Comptroller General, Ahmed Mustapha, has been replaced by MM Saddiq, a Comptroller.

Mr Mustapha is now the Comptroller for Kano State Command while Gwama Muhammad, promoted as a comptroller, now heads the Idi-Iroko Border Command.

“Similarly, ACG Abdullahi Usman is now the Head of the Division of Regular Migration at the Service Headquarters while ACG BN Alawode becomes the Head of Welfare and Gender and ACC EC Esedo is the Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘D’ in Minna,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, others who have been moved include the Passport Control Officer at the Passport Office in Ikoyi, Lagos, Abolupe Bewaji, who is billed to resume at the Service Headquarters, and MA Ushie of the Document Fraud Unit has been moved to the Diplomatic and Official Passport Division, among others.

“The Comptroller General, Isah Idris, enjoins all the officers deployed to continue to avail the Service their rich experiences in their new Commands and Formations in order to improve service delivery and national security,” the statement said.

Anti-corruption team

Meanwhile, the comptroller general has pledged his support to the newly inaugurated anti-corruption team of the agency, saying he was committed to fighting the menace to standstill.

Mr Idris, who said every necessary effort shall be made to frontally combat all forms of sharp practices across commands and formations in the Service, stated this recently at the induction ceremony of newly nominated personnel into the NIS Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Service in Abuja.

He said; “I need not over-emphasise the fact that corruption remains one of the main plagues threatening the growth and survival of our country. It has continued to take its toll on virtually all areas of our national endeavours. In some instances, corrupt practices are becoming part of the acceptable societal norms. This is dangerous and must be resisted by all persons of goodwill.

“I must inform you that your assignment as members of ACTU may not be easy because corruption and indeed corrupt persons will always fight back but I assure you of regular support from management to enable you to make a meaningful impact.”

Mr Idris commended the efforts of the ICPC leadership for what he described as the robust relationship and collaboration between the two agencies and called for its sustenance.

Also speaking during the inauguration, the ICPC chairman, Bolaji Owasoneye, commended the NIS for the effort to join in the fight against corrupt and poor service delivery practices.

Mr Owasanoye, who was represented by an official of the agency, Abbia Udofia, enjoined the nominees to understand the enormous responsibilities imposed on them and urged them to “remain exemplary, firm and focussed in the discharge of their duties.”