Team Nigeria raised its medal haul on Tuesday night as two athletes from the contingent won a gold and a bronze medal in Women’s discuss.
While Chioma Onyekwere won a gold medal for Nigeria in Women’s discus, throwing a season’s best of 61.70m, her compatriot Obiageri Ameachi clinched the bronze medal after throwing 56.99m in the same event.
Jade Lilly of England emerged second with her 58.42m throw.
These bring Nigeria’s medal haul at Birmingham 2022 to eight.
Athletics events at the Games continue on Wednesday.
(NAN)
