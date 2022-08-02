The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, has ordered the immediate deployment of police personnel in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the IGP gave the order on Monday while receiving general security updates on the nation.

The latest directive is the second personnel deployment order by the IGP in less than two weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the IGP gave a similar order when there were reports of imminent attacks in various parts of the FCT.

The statement comes amid reported attacks and panic among residents about the possibility of more attacks by terrorists in the capital city.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade were last month ambushed night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja by terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members.

The incident left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

The attack came a few weeks after terrorists invaded the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates, including Boko Haram suspects.

One of the terrorists in a video threatened that his group would abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and some other governors in the country.

In the latest statement by the police, the IGP “ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of its residents, critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users plying routes in and around the FCT.”

It added that the deployment was also done to allay “the fears of residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs concerning the recent perceived security threats”.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc(+), NPM, fdc, has allayed the fears of residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs concerning the recent perceived security threats as he ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of its residents, critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users plying routes in and around the FCT.

The IGP made the charge during the Force Management Team's meeting at his office on Monday, August 1st, 2020, while receiving general security updates on the nation. He has equally charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the FCT as well as surrounding states with a high risk of attacks resonating from the threats being speculated on the news, as the Force does not and will never handle any information with kid gloves. The IGP however cautioned members of the public, especially citizen-journalists, on the dangers of spreading false alarms, misinformation, and disinformation as they could be detrimental and counter-productive to national security.

In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has assured Nigerians in general, and residents of the FCT in particular, of their safety and security, while urging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of attacks. He equally reiterated the firm determination of the Police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance the security architecture in the country, through intelligence gathering, operational deployments and application of cutting-edge technology to decimate the activities of criminal elements across the country.

