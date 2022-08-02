Gunmen have released 15 residents who were abducted in Mgbuji Eha-Amufu, a community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, after payment of N2 million ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that gunmen, suspected to be herders, abducted the residents in the community while they were going to their farms on 18 July.

The spokesperson of the community, Chijioke Ogbodo, confirmed the development to reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Ogbodo decried the frequent attacks in the community.

He said the abductors initially demanded N30 million, but they later accepted N2 million given to them by families of the victims who could not provide the amount earlier demanded.

“After so many pleas, because the security agencies abandoned us, they (the gunmen) accepted to collect what we have,” Mr Ogbodo said.

“So, last week, they were able to accept the N2 million and released them. We thank God that no one was harmed,” he added.

The community leader did not, however, say when the victims were released.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to calls and a text message to his phone line at the time of filing this report.

Frequent attacks

Mgbuji and other neighbouring communities in Eha-Amufu have been experiencing frequent attacks by suspected herders for some time now.

Three persons were killed by suspected herders in the community in June.

Last month, gunmen reportedly abducted seven residents of the same community and shot three others.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Lawal, visited the area in June, alongside top officials of the State Security Service, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce, among others, as part of the efforts to end the attacks in the area.

The attacks have continued despite assurances by the security agencies to “decisively tackle” them.