The lack of coordination between federal and state agencies reared its head again Tuesday after two emergency responders issued conflicting casualty figures after a motor accident in the Alaro City area of Epe, Lagos State.

While the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) said the accident killed 16 people, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) put the fatality figure at five.

The development continued a trend of the absence of synergy between government agencies, especially during cases of emergency response.

Last year, during emergency response at the site of the 21-storey building in Ikoyi, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and LASEMA continually dished out different casualty figures.

After four days of the rescue operation, NEMA stated that 38 bodies had been recovered but LASEMA said they only had 32 corpses.

The Epe accident

Olabisi Sonusi, the public education officer of the FRSC, said in a statement Tuesday that the “night journey” claimed 16 males’ lives.

“The crash occurred at 0300hrs due to impaired visibility as a result of reckless driving within the construction corridor,” the statement read.

“A total number of Twenty-three male adults were involved in the crash that claimed the life of Sixteen (16 Male adults), the Five (5) injured were taken to the Hospital by the FRSC rescue team.”

However, two people were unscathed, she said.

“The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown),” she said.

“FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on the ground ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles,” she said.

LASEMA figures

But LASEMA in a statement signed by Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the permanent secretary of the agency, said that five male adults died in the accident.

“Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, LRT Whale’s Squad at Epe at the incident scene, it was revealed that a truck conveying sand had a head-on collision with a hummer commuter bus with 6 passengers on board,” the statement reads.

“Furthermore, the two vehicles got burnt as a result of the impact of the collision, unfortunately, 5 adult males (all from Katsina State ) were burnt beyond recognition.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the bodies had been “handed over to their relatives.”

Conflicting figures

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the FRSC seeking clarification on the discrepancies in the casualty figures.

Ms Sonusi said the FRSC rescue team was at the accident scene.

“Our men reported what they cleared. My name is there, I won’t issue what’s not factual,” she said.

“Our men were on the ground.”

She added that out of the 16 bodies, “nine burnt beyond recognition.”

Efforts to reach Mr Oke-Osanyintolu were not successful as he did not answer his telephone or reply to a text message sent to him.