The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has said traffickers now use the internet to easily gain access to customers, particularly sex buyers.

The global agency cited its 2020 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, which it claimed confirmed that the use of the internet has been integrated into the business model of traffickers.

This is as UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the use of “sophisticated technology” by human traffickers to identify and exploit their victims.

These positions were contained in separate messages to mark this year’s edition of the World Day Against Trafficking In Persons, which is celebrated annually on July 30.

The theme for 2022, “Use and Abuse of Technology,” focuses on the role of technology as a tool that can enable and stop human trafficking.

Mr Guterres lists COVID-19, other challenges

According to the UN Secretary-General, online platforms now allow traffickers to deceive and recruit people with false promises.

He said: “Human trafficking is a horrific crime and an all-out assault on people’s rights, safety and dignity.

“Tragically, it is also a problem that is growing worse — especially for women and girls, who represent the majority of detected trafficked persons globally.”

The UN chief in his remarks also highlighted that conflicts, forced displacement, climate change, inequality and poverty have rendered millions of people destitute, isolated and vulnerable globally.

He added that human traffickers leverage the negative impacts of COVID-19 to exploit their victims.

He said: “the COVID-19 pandemic has separated children and young people from their friends and peers, causing them to spend more time alone and online.

“Human traffickers are taking advantage of these vulnerabilities, using sophisticated technology to identify, track, control and exploit victims.

“Online platforms allow them to deceive and recruit people with false promises. The dark web lets them conceal their identities while spreading their vile materials, including those that sexually exploit children.

“And technology gives consumers the ability to anonymously demand increasingly dangerous and degrading content that fuels human trafficking.”

Global digital compacts

Mr Guterres also called for good governance in the digital space through a proposed Global Digital Compact.

He also encouraged investment in policies and technology-based solutions to support victims and locate perpetrators.

He said: “We need Governments, regulators, businesses and civil society joining forces to invest in policies, laws and technology-based solutions that can identify and support victims, locate and punish perpetrators, and ensure a safe, open and secure internet for all.

“As part of 2023’s Summit of the Future, I have proposed a Global Digital Compact to rally the world around the need to bring good governance to the digital space.

“On this important day, I call on the world to give this issue the attention and action it deserves and work to end the scourge of human trafficking once and for all.”

UNODC commemorate day

Under the coordination of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), UNODC and partners held a 5-day boot camp for state task forces on human trafficking.

The partners are the International Organisation on Migration (IOM), Expertise France, International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The Executive Director of UNODC, Ghada Waly, in her message, highlighted how traffickers use technology due to the borderless nature of information and communications technologies which she noted enables traffickers to expand their reach and profits with even greater impunity.

She noted that the purpose of which was to enhance the cross-fertilization of information amongst the state task forces and between NAPTIP and the state task forces on collaborative efforts to address human trafficking at the state and community level.

Speaking at the event, the Country Representative of UNODC, Oliver Stolpe, emphasized the need for cooperation between state and non-state actors to enhance the capability to collect and share intelligence and develop “protocols for action.­

NAPTIP effort

Also speaking at the press conference to flag off the commemoration activities, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Fatima Waziri-Azi, stated that the agency has rescued many Nigerian girls who fell victims to fake jobs online.

She explained that many of the victims pay enrollment fees and travel abroad, only to arrive at their destination to realise they have been deceived.

She said: “The internet provides easy access to a larger pool of potential victims because geographical limitations no longer exist, thereby increasing the ease with which traffickers can locate and recruit their victims; control and organise transportation for victims, communicate amongst perpetrators, and hide criminal proceeds.”

She further disclosed that with over 70,000 reports on online trafficking, NAPTIP is working in partnership with Facebook to enhance the tracing and diligent investigation of traffickers.

In line with its Strategic Vision for Nigeria, UNODC reiterated its commitment to supporting the Nigerian Government combat human trafficking through its different projects funded by the government of Canada, the Netherlands and the US.

The agency added that it will achieve this by “strengthening the criminal justice response to trafficking in persons with a specific focus on intelligence-led investigations, enhancing prevention; increasing international cooperation with transit and destination countries, and promoting research and building knowledge of trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.”