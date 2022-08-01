Gunmen killed eight members of the same family and injured two others in Danda Chugwi of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Channels Television is reporting.

Witnesses say the attack was carried out overnight on Sunday.

Rwang Tengwog, the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM) secretary, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in Jos.

Mr Tengwog said the attackers came into the compound around 9 p.m. Sunday night and started shooting sporadically killing eight persons.

He said the two persons injured, sustained gunshot injuries and are being treated in a nearby hospital.

Mr Tengwog said seven of the deceased died on the spot while the eighth person died morning Monday.

He said three adults were among the deceased. The rest were children.

The newspaper said the police were yet to confirm the attack.