Members of the vigilante group at Dabai, a community in Gwale Local Government area of Kano on Sunday allegedly lynched a Qur’anic teacher.

The teacher, Musa Mai-Almajirai, was a popular Qur’anic teacher in the community, with hundreds of Almajiri pupils.

He was reportedly beaten to death at the vigilante’s office after an unidentified woman accused him of stealing a child.

Ibrahim, the son of the deceased teacher, told PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning that the commander of the vigilante group has been arrested for the alleged crime.

“He was passing through and heard a newborn child crying at a dump site. He decided to pick up the toddler, and in the process, a woman shouted at him, calling him a child thief,” Ibrahim said.

“The alarm raised by the woman attracted the attention of the members of a vigilante group and other members of the community who started beating him.

“They took him to the vigilante’s office and continued the beating. He subsequently, collapsed.

“Some residents identified him and rushed him to a hospital, but he gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

“The police has arrested the commander of the vigilantes in the area, identified only as Munkaila, he is being interrogated at the Rigiyar Zaki Division,” Ibrahim said.

He said the abandoned child has been handed over to the village head of the area.

“The matter is already with the police, we believe that they will do justice to everyone, “he added.

The spokesperson of the police in Kano Abdullahi Kiyawa, could not be reached at the time of filing this report. Several calls to his known mobile phone number did not connect.