The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday met with some governors of his party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – and a few other members.

The meeting held behind closed doors at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

Although the details of the meeting, which lasted hours, remains unclear, it might be connected to the internal crisis in the PDP.

The governor, who recently returned from a foreign trip, had accused the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of lying against him.

He had also described some of their party’s chieftains as ‘attack dogs’ of Atiku.

His comment was a reaction to his defeat at the party’s presidential primary and the failure of Atiku – who won the election – to pick him as the running mate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how an aggrieved Mr Wike refused to congratulate the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, after he emerged the vice-presidential candidate.

The governor also reportedly ignored efforts made by Atiku and his team to see him – a move Mr Wike described as untrue.

He, however, said Atiku did not send anyone to speak to him.

He further said the idea of setting up a committee was only being seen in the media and insisted that he would remain in the PDP and help rebuild the party.

Present at Sunday’s meeting were Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Some former governors present were Donald Duke of Cross River State, Gabriel Suswam of Benue State, Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State, and Jonah Jang of Plateau State.

Mr Wike’s meeting with the governors occurred barely 24 hours after he met with former Secretary General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The duo, though members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are currently angry at the party and its leadership for choosing to run with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

They have vowed to use their “PVCs and prayers” to resist the move by the APC.

Their meeting with the Rivers State governor comes amid speculations that he (Wike) has oined the APC.

Mr Wike has, however, denied the speculations of his defection.