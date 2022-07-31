A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday, visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Rivers State.

Mr Dogara, with a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, met with Mr Wike at his country home in Rumueprikom in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State for a closed-door meeting, according to a Channels TV report.

The report quoted Mr Dogara as saying that Mr Wike is indispensable in Nigeria’s politics.

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. And for us, it is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria. So we feel that as part of the agenda-setting, we should meet with him and that’s the reason why we are here,” the former speaker said to reporters after the meeting.

The former SGF, Mr Lawal, said the visit was in fulfilment of a biblical injunction that brothers should visit one another.

“We came to visit our brother. He is our brother and every now and then the bible enjoins you to visit one another. That’s what we have just done,” he said.

Messrs Dogara and Lawal are both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both politicians recently criticised the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of their party and said that Christians would fight against it with their voter’s cards and prayers ahead of the 2023 election.

“Christians all over the country see this ticket as a deliberate and premeditated attempt to introduce and firmly entrench religion into the politics of the country, which could lead to further disharmony,” Mr Lawal had said.

“This is truly a wake-up call for all Nigerian Christians. We didn’t start this religious politics; APC and its candidates did. So, all of us should take note and act as appropriate,” he added.

Governor Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not having a cordial relationship with his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor on Friday said Mr Atiku lied against him. He also described some of their party’s chieftains as “attack dogs” of Atiku.

The relationship between the two appeared to have deteriorated after Atiku failed to pick the Rivers State governor as his running mate.

Mr Wike came second after Atiku in the PDP presidential primary in May.

Because of the visits to Mr Wike by top APC chieftains, including governors, there were rumours that the Rivers State governor had joined the leading opposition party.

But the governor has vowed to remain in the PDP.