A 39-year-old Nigerian man, Alika Ogorchukwu, was on Friday beaten to death by an Italian man in Civitanova Marche city, Italy.

According to a statement by the Nigerian embassy in Italy, the incident occurred on a busy street, in front of shocked onlookers, some of whom made videos of the attack, with little or no attempt to prevent it.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Abam, while condemning the murder of Mr Ogorchukwu urged Nigerians in Italy to remain calm and not take laws into their hands.

According to the statement, Mr Abam commiserated with the family of the deceased and directed the provision of immediate consular assistance as appropriate.

“The Embassy is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to ensure justice is served and to provide succour to the family of the deceased,” the statement read.

Mr Ogorchukwu’s murder is the third case of diaspora murder recorded in one week.

On 23 July, in the City of Vaughan, Canada, two Nigerian men were murdered while on duty. The suspected murderer is at large while a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued.

According to York Regional Police, the deceased victims, Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25 and Chibueze Momah, 22, were employed as security guards for ATL Lounge.

“An altercation took place in the lounge that led to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving,” York Regional Police said.

An injured victim, a 20-year-old female, was only a patron at the lounge on the said day.

The men succumbed to their injuries but the lady was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Kensworth Alton Francis, 27, of Mississauga, believed to be originally from the Bahamas, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.