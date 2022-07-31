A PREMIUM TIMES report on Nigerians seeking asylum in Canada has bagged the award for the best story in the online category of the 2022 Reporting Migration Competition. The award is organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency.

Supported by the European Union, the award ceremony was held Thursday in Abuja to foster quality reporting on the reintegration and the protection of migrants.

IOM said it hopes to encourage investigative journalism on migration in order to counter negative discourses and narratives about West and Central Africa.

The winning entry for the online category was authored by Yusuf Akinpelu and Kabir Yusuf.

Mr Akinpelu is a former staffer of PREMIUM TIMES who now works as an interactive journalist with BBC Africa while Mr Yusuf is a reporter on the PREMIUM TIMES’ Investigations and Data Desk.

Published in January, the yearlong investigation revealed what Nigerians are telling Canadian immigration authorities to claim asylum in the North American country.

The reporters analysed at least 5,000 pages of court transcripts to provide the public with a thorough understanding of what the Nigerians are saying to flee their country.

“Even though the story is about 15 minutes read, we had to grind hard and dig deep to arrive at the end product,” Mr Akinpelu said. “This award is to those sleepless nights and long hours of us staring at the screen, analysing data and poring through thousands of pages of court transcripts.”

“More than that, I’m glad that the story itself was told and it was well received because it added to the public discourse on migration. The drive to leave Nigeria- what we call japa in local parlance – among our compatriots would never be well understood unless stories like this are told,” he added.

The IOM had earlier shortlisted 12 finalists from newsrooms across the country for four categories of the awards (Radio, Television, Online and Print). It stated that the finalists were selected from a pool of over 50 applications.

It said the submissions were reviewed by a jury of experienced judges including a representative from the Government of Nigeria, a representative of the European Union Delegation, a representative from the Academia, two representatives of the International Organization for Migration and two media representatives.

The winner of the award for each category goes home with $800 while the runner-up and second runner-up were given $500 and $300 respectively.

I’m grateful to God for this award and I want to dedicate it to the fantastic team at PREMIUM TIMES for the encouragement and support, Mr Yusuf said at the prize-giving ceremony.

“As the need to Japa grows, so does the demand for thorough reporting on migration and we must continue to tell stories like this to reveal the disturbing pattern of lies that some Nigerians are telling international authorities.”

“Lastly, rewards like this show that we are not working in vain and it will no doubt motivate us to do more,” he said.

The runner-up award for the online category was won by Alexander Okere of the Punch newspaper while Tunde Omolehin of AsheNews took home the second runner-up award.

The Guardian’s reporter, Gbenga Salau, won the first prize award for the print category while the second and third places in the same category were won by Alfred Olufemi of Punch and Innocent Duru of The Nation newspaper respectively.

Zainab Sanni of Agidigbo FM clinched the first prize for the radio category, followed by Martha Okere of Nigeria Info FM and Chinedu Ekeja of KU FM

Also, Mojisola Matanmi won the Television category for TV360; Sam Olukoya of Inter Press Service came second and Funmi Unuajefe of Plus TV Africa won the third prize.