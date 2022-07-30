Police in Niger State say they have foiled a robbery on Morocco road in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesperson announced this in Minna on Saturday.

Mr Abiodun said on Saturday, five suspected armed robbers attacked a GSM store along Morocco road, Suleja shooting sporadically and removed some mobile phones from the store.

He explained that upon the receipt of information, police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command mobilised to the scene while the robbers hurriedly drove off in a Peugeot 406 with Reg. No. ABJ 467 GX.

He said “after a hot chase towards the military checkpoint by Zuma rock, the robbers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels into the forest.”

However, the police and military operatives are on the trail of the fleeing robbers with a view to arresting them.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, called on members of the public not to panic as “security operatives were on top of the situation and further development would be made public.”