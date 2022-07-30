The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to consider hiring mercenaries to tackle worsening insecurity in the country.

Mr Benson made the call on Friday during an interview on ‘Politics Today’, a political programme on Channels TV.

Although he acknowledged Mr Buhari’s publicly known opposition to that option because of his background as a military officer, the lawmaker insisted that the current security situation calls for drastic measures.

Nigeria’s romance with foreign military mercenaries

In 2015, the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan hired a South African private security firm, Specialized Tasks, Training, Equipment and Protection, (STTEP) to fight the terrorists in the North-east.

In the run-up to the 2015 elections, Mr Buhari criticised the then administration’s reliance on foreign mercenaries to fight insurgency.

Before his inauguration, during a meeting with members of the Arewa Consultative Forum, he described the decision of Mr Jonathan to get foreign mercenaries as “disgraceful”.

“What is more worrisome is the fact that Nigeria’s military has to rely on South African mercenaries before it could gain recent success in the war against Boko Haram. This situation is shameful and unacceptable,” he said.

However, in the face of the worsening security situation on his watch, there have been renewed calls for Nigeria to get help from outside the country.

In the wake of the attack on Abuja-Kaduna train, the Governor of Kaduna State and close ally of the president, Nasir El-rufai, vowed that if the federal government is unable to displace terrorists from forests in the North-west, the governors will consider getting mercenaries.

“I have complained to Mr President and I swear to God, if action is not taken, we as governors will take actions to protect the lives of our people.

“If it means deploying foreign mercenaries to come and do the work, we will do it to address these challenges.”

Similarly, the Governor of Borno, Babangana Zulum, has also repeatedly called for the deployment of mercenaries in the North-east.

Lately, the insecurity has been brought to the doorstep of the president as terrorists have been attacking the capital city.

Eight soldiers among the presidential guards were recently killed in an ambush by terrorists within the Federal Capital. On Wednesday, the Senate minority caucus gave Mr Buhari six weeks ultimatum to address insecurity or risk impeachment.

On Thursday, the PDP caucus in the House also joined their counterparts in the Senate in the impeachment move.

The military is overstretched — Benson

While making a case for hiring of mercenaries, Mr Benson said the armed forces are overstretched as there are military operations around the country.

He said Nigeria has a gap that must be filled with mercenaries.

“If I were to be the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, I will be looking at getting the services of mercenaries or people you call contractors.

“The security situation is deteriorating, our armed forces are stretched. There are operations in 35 out of 36 states in Nigeria. They need support from the police, from the NSCDC.

“Which is not at the level we expect. So, they are stretched thin, equipment is not forthcoming as we envisage. The exchange rate is tumbling. If I was the C-in-C, I will engage the mercenaries, who are already equipped,” he said.

However, the call for mercenaries was opposed by another guest on the programme, Bulama Bukarti, a security expert.

He said mercenaries have a very poor record of finishing any war, noting that Chad and other West African countries with the services of mercenaries have mixed results.

He added that the poor human rights record of mercenaries helps terrorists in recruitment drive.