A senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elisha Abbo, has backed the move by opposition senators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Abbo, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District, said the president has failed in his primary duty of securing the nation and its people.

He made the comment at an APC Christian Leaders Summit in Abuja on Friday. Some prominent APC members also rejected the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket at the event.

Mr Abbo’s comment came barely 48 hours after opposition senators, mostly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), walked out of plenary and threatened to serve the president an impeachment notice should he fail to address the worsening insecurity across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, dismissed a motion on insecurity and a move to impeach the president. The dismissed motion was moved by the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda of PDP.

The opposition senators numbering over 20 thereafter, walked out of plenary. They later gave the president a six-week ultimatum to tackle insecurity in the country or risk being impeached.

Speaking with Channels TV, Mr Abbo said he was in full support of the impeachment move against the president because Mr Buhari “has failed in his fundamental responsibility to secure the lives and property of the people.”

Earlier, Kogi senator Smart Adeyemi, who is also an APC member, confirmed that the move for impeachment was a collective tree decision of the entire Senate.

“It is a collective decision. Perhaps only about four senators have reservation about it,” he told journalists.

The move for the impeachment of the president comes on the heels of violent attacks across the country and security threats in the federal capital.

While some Nigerians have hailed the move for the impeachment by the opposition senators, others have said they waited for too long to act and only issued the impeachment threat because the criminals have started attacks in Abuja.