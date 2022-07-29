Telecommunications company MTN Nigeria will reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of N113. 98 billion translating to N5.60 kobo per 2 kobo ordinary share, the firm said in its report on Wednesday.

According to the operator’s unaudited profits, it generated N471 billion in revenue between January and April 2022, which represents an increase of more than a fifth over the amount realised from January through March of last year.

While mobile subscribers decreased slightly by 1.8%, active data users increased by 3.4 million to 35.9 million at the same time.

The company announced a final dividend of N8.57 per share, translating to N174.4 billion, in 2021.

It announced an interim dividend of N4.55 in July 2021, bringing its annual dividend per share to N13.12.

It said the new proposed dividend is subject to appropriate deduction of withholding tax and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members by close of business on 18 August.

Dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders on 26 August.

It advised shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download the Registrars E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

“Shareholders with unclaimed dividends are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar,” it said.