A former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, has advised against Nigeria’s proposed total ban on the use of motorcycles, saying the country cannot afford it.

This is as a former Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, has suggested proper documentation and introduction of an electronic-hailing system for monitoring and regulation.

The two experts spoke on Wednesday while taking part in PREMIUM TIMES’ Twitter Spaces, a weekly live audio conversation on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

They spoke on the topic; “Proposed Nationwide Motorcycle Ban: Implications for Nigeria”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian government is considering banning the use of motorcycles as part of its efforts to curtail the activities of terrorists across the country.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on 21 July while addressing journalists at the end of a meeting at the Presidential Villa.

He also said the government was considering banning mining activities across the country.

“Placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities will cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists,” he said.

Why total ban is impossible – Yusuf

Mr Yusuf said to achieve a total ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes in Nigeria or anywhere globally, the demand and supply issue must be addressed.

He said as long as unmotorable and hard-to-reach areas continue to exist, the demand for the use of motorcycles by the people would persist, and that implementation of the ban “will remain difficult for security operatives.”

He, however, admitted that the security situation in the country is deteriorating, but insisted that the ban on motorcycles should be done strategically, “with the right kind of intelligence.”

He said; “What the government has in mind is going to be discriminatory, there has to be a risk-based approach to this ban. They need to look at areas where motorcycles do pose the greatest risk and the effects of the ban on them.”

He suggested that the government should selectively identify areas where motorcycles pose a big risk to security and deal with them accordingly.

He added that the degenerating security situation has also been linked to unemployment and the reasons many young Nigerians have opted to venture into commercial motorcycling.

“The impact of insecurity on the businesses of many Nigerians has forced them to adopt okada as a business. Farmers can no longer get to their farms and those in manufacturing sectors, traders, and indeed, everyone, are now restricted in their operations. So what do we expect?” he said.

He said what Nigeria needs to address the security situation is to invest in intelligence, saying the country’s security architecture hasn’t been built around quality intelligence.

E-hailing model as alternative

On his part, Mr Salaam, the former permanent secretary, who traced the history of commercial transportation in Lagos State, and the introduction of commercial motorcycles as a means of transportation, blamed the government and politicians for encouraging the trade.

Mr Salaam described as an aberration the use of motorcycles as a means of commercial transportation system.

He said the decision to restrict commercial motorcycle operations in Lagos State in 2012 was based on research conducted by his office after a medical doctor rushing to save his patient’s life died in a motorcycle accident.

He said based on available data from police and hospitals, “from 2005 to 2011, there were 92,000 accident cases, out of which more than 11,000 were killed by okada in Lagos alone, others were injured.

“And between 2016 and 2019 over 13,000 accidents were recorded from police stations, general hospitals and over 3000 were killed. And sincerely, these statistics did not involve those patients managed by traditional centres who refused to release data to us,” Mr Salaam, said.

He said through the introduction of an electronic hailing system, the identity of riders can be known and the movement of the motorcycles can be monitored.

“We have done it in Lagos before, there are specifications for the motorcycles that can be used, where they can operate, how they can operate and who can serve as guarantor for the riders. There are people such as kids or pregnant women who cannot be carried. All these are articulated in a policy which is yet to see the light of the day,” he added.

Transportation policy

Mr Salaam said the transportation policy designed by experts for both the Federal and the Lagos State Governments is still “lying on the shelves.”

He said without an adequate transportation policy, there cannot be progress in terms of transportation decisions of the government.

Also speaking on the same issue during the programme, a former Dean of the School of Transportation in LASU, Samuel Odewunmi, said he was among the experts who toured the nooks and crannies of the country to develop the policies.

He also canvassed the electronic hailing system as part of the regulatory measures in the transportation sector.