The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command, on Friday, paraded eight suspects, who allegedly kidnapped Christopher Bakare, the farm manager of the late Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm.

The suspects also allegedly kidnapped the owner of a private clinic, Abdulrasheed Oladoye, on July 22, at Gbede near Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the two abductees were kidnapped on 16 July and 22 July at Jabata and Gbede respectively in Surulere Local Government area.

Adewale Osifeso, the command’s public relations officer, parading the suspects on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said the suspects were responsible for the abduction of the two victims.

Mr Williams said the command had rejigged its security architecture in a bid to rid the state of criminal elements and to cater comprehensively and qualitatively to all the people of the state.

The Commissioner of Police said the command would continue to partner with relevant sister security agencies and non-state actors to collectively meet up and resolve the yearnings and concerns of good people of the state.

“To this effect, the command today, Friday paraded the abductors of one Christopher Bakare and Dr Rasheed Oladoye, who were kidnapped on July 16 and July 22 at Jabata and Gbede via Ogbomoso axis respectively.

“The command appreciates the residents for their support and enjoined them to be unrelenting and generous with the provision of credible and timely information capable of nipping crimes in the bud at all times,” he said.

NAN reports that the command also paraded another nine suspects terrorising the people of Igana, Iwajowa Local Government area, as well as the Ogbomoso axis of the state, for alleged armed robbery, defilement and kidnapping.

One of the suspects told journalists that he had been in the kidnapping business for over two years.

“The victim we kidnapped last gave us a ransom of N1 million and I was given N150,000 as my share of the money; we used to operate anywhere that is conducive for us in Igana area,” he said.

