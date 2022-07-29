The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has spoken on the alleged detention of the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Edo State, Johnson Sinikiem, by the police.

INEC, in a statement on Friday, confirmed that Mr Sinikiem was invited by the police in Edo State on Thursday.

But the commission said the police have clarified that Mr Sinikiem was not under investigation and was not detained.

The police said the “REC was only invited to provide insight into some technical issues regarding our process and nothing more,” according to the INEC statement issued by the commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

INEC, however, cautioned the police against such invitations to its officials to avoid creating the impression of harassment and infringement of the independence of the commission, especially as Nigeria prepares for general elections next year.

“We wish to point out that any other official of the commission assigned by the REC could have provided the required insight.

“Alternatively, a visit to our State Office by the Commissioner of Police or his assigned representatives could have achieved the same goal as has been the tradition in our collaborative relationship with security agencies.

“For emphasis, our REC in Edo State, Dr Johnson Alabibo Sinikiem, is a conscientious public officer and co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security at state level. He was the sitting REC when the last Governorship Election was conducted in Edo State on 19 September, 2020 which was adjudged to be free, fair, and credible,” INEC said.