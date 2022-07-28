The leadership of the Nigerian military has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the armed forces have adopted a ‘new strategy’ to deal with the insecurity across the country.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, who briefed journalists after Thursday’s National Security Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The members of the armed forces have also made a commitment that in the coming weeks, they have already started working on a new strategy to deal with these snippets of violence,” Mr Monguno said. “And they’ve given their word their commitment to the President, that there will be a change in momentum, regardless of the fact that there might be certain institutional limitations which they face. But they understood the enormity of the responsibilities that they have.”

The NSA did not disclose the new strategy by the military which has deployed soldiers to over 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states due to insecurity in those states.

Thursday’s security council meeting was held a day after opposition lawmakers threatened to impeach President Buhari if he does not act to check the insecurity across the country in the next six weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how senators from opposition parties made the threat on Wednesday while their counterparts in the House of Representatives declared their support for the threat on Thursday.

Details later…