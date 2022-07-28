The police in Ondo State say the gunmen who attacked the construction company in Owo, Ondo State, on Wednesday night, used explosives to destroy one of the earth-moving machines at the site.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that the command has begun investigations to unravel those behind the attack.

Gunmen attacked Craneburg Construction Company in the ancient town, injuring two security men, according to Adetunji Adeleye, the Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps.

Oyeyemi Oyediran, the police commissioner in the state, led a team of officers of the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE), also known as Anti-Bomb Squad, to the scene on Thursday, according to the police statement.

The statement said the incident occurred at about 10:00 p.m. on July 27 and was promptly responded to by officers covering the jurisdiction.

“At the scene, the officers met the duo of one Rifum Lawrence aged 50 years, and Abraham Opara aged 45 years old, with bullet wounds,” Ms Odunlami said.

“They were immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo where they were admitted and are currently in stable condition.

“The Anti Bomb squad confirmed that an Improvised Explosive Device was used to burst a tractor tyre at the scene of the crime.”

She said the police commissioner sued for calm and encouraged well-meaning residents of Ondo State to cooperate with the police in the course of the investigations.

“The Command urges the people of the state to be calm as the affected area has been cordoned and investigation has commenced to unravel the mystery behind the incident,” she said.

“In the same vein, the command is using this medium to warn those who do not know the real situation of things not to cause unnecessary panic within the state by peddling unconfirmed stories relating to the incident.”

The Ondo State Commander of Amotekun, the state’s security outfit, Adetunji Adeleye, had earlier visited the site for inspection.

He said the gunmen shot sporadically into the air and damaged the windshields of two earthmovers at the site.

“I have just left the scene and I realised that the two security men were injured as the attackers shot into the air,” he said.

“They damaged the windshields of two earthmovers of the construction company. The injured men have been taken to a hospital.”

Owo was in the news on 5 June when gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church leaving 41 dead and several others injured.

A similar attack on a police division in Akure occurred on Monday, resulting in the death of a police officer.