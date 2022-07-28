The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday presented its first prosecution witness in the trial of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and three others facing N109 billion fraud charges.

The witness is Hayatudeen Ahmed, an operative of the EFCC who investigated the allegations against the defendants.

He stepped into the witness box shortly after the judge, J. O Adeyemi-Ajayi, delivered a ruling granting bail to the defendants on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the judge dismissed EFCC’s objection to granting bail to the defendants.

The judge said they were entitled to bail since they are still presumed innocent.

The other defendants, apart from Mr Idris, are Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman and a firm, Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

EFCC had, on July 22, arraigned them on 14 charges of alleged misappropriation of N109.5 billion.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts and were immediately remanded in prison until they were granted bail on Thursday

Testifying on Thursday, EFCC’s first prosecution witness, Mr Ahmed, narrated how payments were made and moved from one source to another.

The prosecution also tendered some documents through the witness.

But while the testimony of the witness was going on, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that counsel for the first defendant, Chris Uche, prayed the court to grant them a short time to consult his clients.

Mr Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, added that the documents tendered by the prosecution were already so much that he needed to speak with their clients on them.

Other defendants’ counsel, P.B Abalaka, for the third defendant and Mohammed Ndayako, also a senior advocate, for the fourth defendant aligned with Mr Uche.

The judge, Ms Adeyemi-Ajayi, agreed; then granted the request for adjournment and fixed August 10 and 11 for further proceedings.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants committed the alleged N109 billion fraud between February and December 2021.

It alleged Mr Idris accepted from Olusegun Akindele, a gratification of N15 billion as a motive for accelerating the payment of 13 per cent derivation to the nine (9) oil producing States in the Federation, through the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

It also alleged that N84,390,000,00 from the federal government’s account was converted by the first and second defendants between February and November 2021.

The EFCC said the offence contravenes Section 155 and 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them.

