The management of a private university in the Bwari area of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja- Veritas University, has announced indefinite closure of the institution over the degenerating security situation in the capital city.

The announcement was made via an internal memo by the university, postponing both academic and non-academic activities until further notice.

It is the latest in the series of academic institutions being shut in the FCT due to threats of attacks by bandits.

On Friday night, eight soldiers were killed and three wounded in an ambush following a distress call from the Nigerian Law School in Bwari. The law school has since been closed down.

Another attack on Sheda village, a community near the Federal Government College, Kwali Area Council in the city, on Sunday, led to the request of parents to pick up their wards, over fear of attack.

The FCT Authority has also ordered schools to close for the term over the same situation.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers on Wednesday called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the precarious security situation in the country.

The senators, all from opposition parties, staged a walk-out chanting solidarity songs and accused the President of incompetence.

The position was taken after the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, shut down a motion seeking probe of the security situation in the country, and the FCT in particular.

Veritas University Closure

In a statement released by the media and public relations officer of the school, Evelyn Obekpa, on Wednesday, the Catholic-owned private university stated that the decision followed the directive of the FCT Authority on security tension.

She said the university has concluded activities for the 2021/2022 academic session except for the examination of first year students, which she said has been postponed.

Ms Obekpa added that candidates seeking admission into the university can visit its website for procedures.

Part of the statement reads: “The Management of Veritas University wishes to notify the general public that the University has successfully completed the 2021/2022 academic session.

“However, due to the current security tension and the directives of the Minister of the FCT for the closure of schools in Abuja, examinations for our 100-level students shall be conducted at a date to be announced later.

“Candidates seeking admission into Veritas University for the 2022/2023 academic session are encouraged to visit the University or the university’s website – www.veritas.edu.ng to obtain an admission form.”

