The Chairman, Body of Benchers (BoB), Wole Olanipekun, has advised lawyers not to see the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) as a forum for settling scores with perceived enemies.

Mr Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the Call to Bar ceremony for 1,491 new lawyers, held by the BOB at its secretariat in Jabi.

He made this call amid raging controversy involving an alleged act of misconduct of a lawyer in his law firm, a case the NBA recently reported to the LPDC.

The NBA, in its petition to the LPDC, called on the disciplinary body to sanction the lawyer, Adekunbi Ogunde, and also determine possible culpability of Mr Olanipekun and other partners of the firm in the case.

In a separate letter signed by its president, Olumide Akpata, the NBA asked Mr Olanipekun to step down from his position as the BOB chairman, given his association with Ms Ogunde.

Mr Olanipekun had reportedly expressed his displeasure over the steps taken by NBA, reading an ulterior motive into association’s letter which he said was not been served on him before it was leaked to the social media space.

The senior lawyer, in his capacity as the Body of Benchers’ chair, performed the high point of the call-to-bar ceremony on Wednesday, admitting the new wigs into the legal profession.

Some have said the development signifies Mr Olanipekun and other members of BoB had dismissed NBA’s call on him to step down.

In a veiled reference to NBA’s action, on Wednesday, Mr Olanipekun said the LPDC, as an independent agency of the BOB, is not an avenue for dealing with perceived enemies or ventilation of grievances against fellow lawyers on personal issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Olanipekun said the LPDC serves solely as an avenue for disciplining erring lawyers.

He said, “Over the years, the LPDC, has continued to operate as an independent arbiter, enjoying absolute independence in the course of carrying out its assignment.

“The Body of Benchers does not and will not interfere with any of the proceedings or outcome of such proceedings before the LPDC.

“It is important to point out that the LPDC is not an avenue for dealing with perceived enemies or ventilation of grievances against fellow lawyers on personal issues.

“The decision of the LPDC is known as direction, and any appeal against the direction goes directly to the Supreme Court.”

In the scandal Mr Olanipekun’s law firm has been enmeshed in, a partner in his chambers was caught soliciting for briefs for her law firm in a leaked letter she purportedly wrote on behalf of the law firm in June in alleged violation of the professional code of conduct for lawyers.

Triggering a public outcry against an act widely seen as a case of influence peddling, the lawyer, Ms Ogunde, informed the prospective client, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, that the presence of Mr Olanipekun in a case “will significantly switch things in favour of Sapiem”.

Ms Ogunde had subsequently apologised for her action, adding that she wrote the letter without the authority of the law firm or knowledge of Mr Olanipekun.

The law firm had also issued a disclaimer saying Ms Ogunde was on her own.

The NBA, in its petition, to the LPDC, said Ms Ogunde’s conduct exposed “the entire legal profession to national and international public ridicule and odium.”

‘Unethical practices’

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Olanipekun said the Body of Benchers was concerned over what he described as the unethical practice of forum shopping and hinted at plans to evolve regulations to address the problem.

“You are no doubt aware of the disturbing trend of forum shopping in Nigeria, a very reprehensible conduct introduced to the practice of law recently.

“This is the act whereby litigants and legal practitioners shop for ‘friendly venues and judexes’ to file and litigate otherwise frivolous and questionable causes, purportedly arising out of the jurisdictions where the actions are eventually filed, pursued and prosecuted.

“This ugly practice is permeating the entire Nigerian legal landscape, leading to the churning out, on a regular basis, of conflicting orders and decisions of courts of coordinate jurisdictions.

“As a result of this, the legal profession is being brought to disrepute and opprobrium, leading to tirades, venoms and uncomplimentary remarks and sentences being passed on the legal profession and some of our judges.

“Be informed that the BoB, by virtue of the powers conferred on it by Section 10 (1)(c) of the Legal Practitioners Act, has now set up a regulations committee, empowered to make regulations for the decent practice of law in Nigeria.”

He also said the committee had submitted a draft regulation to the BoB and the regulations, when approved, would become binding on all legal practitioners.

This, he said, would restrict them to initiating and filing causes and matters where the said causes of action arise or as provided by the rules of the adjudicating courts.

The senior lawyer stressed the need for lawyers to always uphold the time-tested morals and ethical standards of the legal profession.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu-Chiroma said that the ceremony had to be shifted from Bwari to the BOB complex due to threats by terrorists and bandits to attack the Law School.

He said that the graduands had been found worthy in character and in learning hence their induction into the Nigerian Bar as lawyers.

(NAN)