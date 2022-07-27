The Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the arrest of a PREMIUM’ TIMES reporter, Saviour Imukudo, who was detained on Wednesday in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Imukudo was arrested on the order of the Akwa Ibom Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot, while covering a court proceeding.

Mr Imukudo was first ordered out of the court, even after identifying himself as a journalist, before the judge ordered his arrest.

While the investigation is ongoing, CWPPF said it condemns Mr Imukudo’s arrest and demands his “unconditional release.”

CWPPF noted that the judge has intentionally shown disregard for the constitution which gives journalists the right to gather and disseminate information in the public interest.

“We wish to reiterate our position against any form of attack on journalists, media, and civil rights actors. We call on the security agencies and appropriate state institutions to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book,” a statement from the coalition’s secretariat read.

“This is not the first time journalists, media professionals, press freedom advocates, and civil rights activists have been targets of assault by anti-democratic elements.

“Recall that the officers asked to see the managing editor, Samuel Ogundipe, and reporter Adefemola Akintade, for reporting a story in relation to a corruption story and how the anti-graft agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), raided the home of former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and recovered cash and luxury items.

“These among several other attacks targeted at proactive individuals engaged in human rights and media freedom activism reflect the sustained assault on the civic space by elements resistant to being held accountable to the people.”

CWPPF added that it sees the work of individuals as well as media and civil society groups who expose corruption by state institutions and officials as complementary to the federal government’s fight against corruption.

“In exposing corruption, these individuals and groups are acting in the public interest, and in the specific case of the media, it is constitutionally mandated to hold the government and public office holders accountable to the people. For this reason, the Federal Government and Nigerians should see the news media and civil society groups as partners and not adversaries.”

Background

Mr Imukudo was in court Wednesday morning to cover the defamation case between the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, and a lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ekpenyong’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, was also controversially sent to prison for one month by Justice Obot.

The judge had repeatedly threatened to send Mr Effiong to prison and accused him of “overstepping your bounds.”

On Wednesday, Ms Obot ordered Mr Imukudo’s arrest after introducing himself as a reporter with the PREMIUM TIMES.

The journalist complied but “as he was walking out of the courtroom, the judge ordered the police officer to search him and confiscate his phone.”

Mr Imukudo was still detained as of press time.