The PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, has accused the Lagos State government of pulling down his campaign posters.

He made the claim when he appeared as a guest on the Arise TV programme, The Morning Show, on Wednesday.

He said the state government, through the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASSA), “threatened” two advert companies handling his campaign posters to pull them down or have their licenses withdrawn.

“The moment that of Afromedia happened at Falomo here, I put a call through to the commissioner of police myself and I said to him ‘CP, this just happened, it was removed,’ we didn’t even know, we thought it was the hoodlums that removed them.

“After investigating we now realised that it is the state government, through LASAA, that went to remove them.

“And the company in question did say to us that ‘we have been asked not to take anything from you, we will refund your money’. Just like JCDecaux did refund our money.

“The next day, I went to the commissioner of police with all our team. And said if you don’t step in, we might be sitting on a keg of gun powder. Because we will never be allowed to put on the defensive. I know them, I was coming from there.”

Mr Adediran, who is the lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, said his campaign would not be stopped. He added that they would find a way to put the campaign flyers in the public.

“After paying for all of this, we won’t allow that to happen. We will find a way to put our campaigns out there,” he said.

“They won’t box us in a corner. It is our constitutional right to tell people that we are here, and this is what we want to do differently.”

He said that the ruling party has been doing all it can to stop his campaign because his aspiration will put an end to their reign.

Mr Adediran explained further that “on the 2nd of June, we got an offer from JCDecaux for a month, this is for us to run our campaign in Fadeyi. They have this electronic billboard in Fadeyi and Oworo if you are coming from the Third Mainland bridge. So we paid for one month – we paid N5.8 million, this is an evidence (he showed a ‘draft’ on the programme).

“JCDecaux had to stop our campaign. They had to call us and say ‘we are sorry; we cannot run that campaign anymore because the state government threatened to take our license away from us.’ And they refunded part of the money to us via this draft they sent to us.

“Afromedia gave us an invoice of 2.6 million to run this unipoll in Falomo. They removed the unipoll immediately. The Afromedia MD had to call to say ‘we have to refund your money, we have been told not to take anything from you or the PDP'”.

Lagos govt, advert agencies react

The LASAA spokesperson, Temitope Akande, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES said Mr Adediran’s claim is false.

“I want to debunk that statement, it is not true,” he said. “We did no such thing.”

He added that the agency will soon make public its official position on the claim.

Abimbola Ijaniyi, the spokesperson of JCDecaux, told this newspaper that she can’t comment on the claim.

“He said that on Arise? We can’t comment on that,” she said. “I don’t know why he would say that.”

This newspaper also tried to contact Afromedia but the contact on their website was not reachable.

An email was sent to the company for their reaction but they were yet to respond at the time of publication.