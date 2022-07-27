An official of a commercial bank was, on Tuesday, killed when some armed robbers ambushed a bullion van conveying money to Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The incident occurred around Ntigha Junction along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state.

The armed men were said to have opened fire at the bullion van, killing a cash officer of the unnamed bank who was accompanying the van.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, has confirmed the incident.

He said police operatives, attached to the van, engaged the robbers in a shoot-out, but the robbers carted away some undisclosed sum of money.

Mr Ogbonna, however, said one of the gunmen was killed during the shoot-out with the operatives.

“The cash officer accompanying the bullion van was shot dead on the spot, three policemen on escort sustained bullet injuries while one of the armed robbers was neutralised,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the injured officers had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said the bodies of the slain bank official and the robber have been deposited in a morgue.

The police are investigating the incident, he said.

Mr Ogbonna urged residents to volunteer information to the police about anyone with bullet wounds in their area.

He also appealed to hospitals within and outside the state to report patients in their facilities with bullet wounds for interrogation and investigation.

One AK-47 rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the robbers, according to the police.