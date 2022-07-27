Isaac Idahosa, the presidential running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said his 33 years experience in church politicking will add value to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in next year’s presidential election.

Mr Idahosa stated this on Tuesday while appearing on Politics Today, a prime-time political programme on Channels TV.

He was picked as running mate to Mr Kwankwaso on July 14 after the alliance talks with Peter Obi and Labour Party failed.

Mr Idahosa, who is from Edo State, is expected to provide balance to the candidacy of his principal who is from Kano State. However, the popular cleric has no political experience.

When asked about his lack of political experience, Mr Idahosa said in the church, managing people requires more than spiritual power.

He added that politicians who worship in his church also bring their problems, expecting solutions. All these, he said, have prepared him for the task ahead.

“I have been a pastor for 33 years. There is what you call church politicking, that is to say, after your spiritual assignment, you deal with people across the nook and cranny—the Hausas, the Igbos, the Edos, the Kanuris. So you have them in Church. You have to manage them, you have to learn how to manage people and their resources.

“The preaching aspect of Christianity is different from day to day running — the management of the church is not left for the spirit, you have to use your mind. When you can engage your mind to resolve conflict in the church, wider space, you cannot over emphasise the need for human management in our churches today.

“Politicians worship in churches and I have got politicians in my Church. They bring their problems, hoping to get a solution. If you cannot provide solution to problems……That is the same thing you do to human capacity development,” he said.

The cleric said all those in doubt of the chances of the Kwankwaso/Idahosa ticket would be shocked as consultations are in top gear.

ASUU strike

Meanwhile, he also talked about the plans of the NNPP on the ongoing lockdown of government-owned universities across the country and insecurity. He stated that the lack of sincerity on the part of the government has been a major factor in the lingering industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU has been on strike since February over the failure of the federal government to implement the agreement signed with the lecturers.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso unveils Idahosa as running mate for 2023 poll

Mr Idahosa said if the NNPP is given the opportunity to lead the country, there will be sincerity when dealing with ASUU.

“Generation to come will not forgive us if we don’t do the right thing. ASUU is on strike because the deal struck with the government is not being kept. When you fail in your word, you fail in your worth. We are not doing them any favour solving this problem, we are doing ourselves favor. When they go on strike, productivity is stalled. Crime is perpetrated because people are less busy,” he said.

Security

On insecurity, Mr Idahosa said lack of accountability has been the major problem with security in the country, adding that when people are held accountable for actions and inactions, the security situation in the country will improve.

The NNPP is relying on the Kwankwasiyya Movement founded by Mr Kwankwaso. Although the movement has strong followers in Kano State and some surrounding states in the North-west, it is still relatively weak in other parts of the country.

With this limitation, the NNPP will face the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the fast-rising Labour Party (LP) and others in the general elections in 2023.