The Senate has passed a bill that seeks to establish the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs).

The bill passed is a consolidation of three bills including the Nigerian National Commission against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (Establishment) Bill, 2020(SB. 283).

Another of the bills is the Nigerian National Commission against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (Establishment) Bill, 2020 (SB. 513).

The third among the bills now consolidated into one is the National Centre for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (Establishment) Bill, 2021 (SB. 794).

The passage of the bill was a sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Objectives of the bill

The legislation is aimed at combatting the challenges associated with SALWs in Nigeria in accordance with the United Nations Treaties and ECOWAS Convention on SALWs.

The proposed commission, if established, will identify sources and routes of illicit trade of SALWs, enhance coordination and collaboration among Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in order to address the challenges of the proliferation of SALWs and disseminate information among intelligence units and law enforcement agencies.

Other functions of the proposed commission include providing training for officers in identifying individuals that are involved in the illicit trade of SALWs and establishing mechanisms for the prosecution of offenders involved in the illegal importation of SALWs.

Lawmakers have argued that the circulation of illegal arms across the country has increased and sustained violent conflicts and attacks, therefore, the establishment of a National Commission on SALWs is a legal obligation for all countries bound by these treaties for which Nigeria is a party.

Consideration and passage

Presenting the report, the chairperson of the committee, Ibrahim Gobir, said the legislation became necessary in view of the urgent need to address the state of insecurity in the country.

He further explained that the reason for consolidating the three bills into one is to adequately cater for the establishment of a commission to implement measures aimed at eradicating illicit arms.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to pass the bill.

The lawmakers, in the Committee of the Whole, passed the bill.

The passage of the bill comes amid rising violent attacks, including kidnapping, terrorism and banditry, across the country. It also comes amid calls from some quarters for the federal government to allow citizens to carry guns and defend themselves against terrorists.