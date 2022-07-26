The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Tuesday, stopped a motion calling for the suspension of the planned ban on motorcycles in the country.

Abubakar Yalleman (APC, Jigawa), during plenary, moved a motion calling for the suspension of the planned nationwide ban.

In his motion, Mr Yalleman had prayed that the House should urge the Federal Government to halt the proposed nationwide ban on the use of motorcycles and ensure that adequate palliative measures are put in place before such decisions are implemented.

He also prayed for the House to urge the federal government to restrict the proposed ban to the Local Government Areas where the mining activities or banditry/terrorist activities take place.

After Mr Yalleman moved the motion, the deputy speaker, who presided over Tuesday’s session, called him to the chair for a private meeting. Following the meeting, Mr Wase said there was a need to withdraw the motion.

Planned ban on mining and motorcycles

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that the federal government was considering a nationwide ban on motorcycles and mining activities across the country.

Mr Malami disclosed this last Thursday while addressing journalists at the end of the National Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that the government was considering the ban as part of efforts to curtail the activities of terrorists, who often use motorcycles.

We must cooperate with the government

While speaking on the policy, Mr Wase said the policy was borne out of intelligence reports. He stated that he studied the 44 intelligence reports produced before the Kuje Prison attack and that the planned policy is connected.

“You cannot imagine what is happening today in Abuja. I’ll confirm to you, that I went through DSS report — 44 reports were given before the attack on Kuje.

“I want to say so, I want to confirm to you — 44. I read through all the reports and it all has to do with this.

“There is no community that one attack or the other that will happen that you will not have intel and this is part of the intel that they had given as to what is exactly going to happen. So, we have to cooperate with the government,” he said.

He noted that although motorcycles are a major means of transportation for most Nigerians, there is still a need for Nigerians to support the policy.

“Most of us, 90 per cent of my community if not 99 per cent, this is the only means of transportation.

“We appreciate his motion and sensibility but in line with our principle to help in curbing the incessant insecurity in our country, we have to cooperate with the government,” he said.

Subsequently, Mr Yalleman withdrew the motion as advised by Mr Wase.