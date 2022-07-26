There was a heavy security presence on the road leading to the Government House, Uyo, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) staged a protest in solidarity with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protest which took off at the popular junction – Ibom Connection – disrupted vehicular movement along the road as workers carried placards with various inscriptions while marching on and chanting solidarity songs.

Some inscriptions on the placards read: “End this unholy act”, “whoever said no work no pay is a joker”.

Others were: “FG enough is enough, bring back our students to school”, “IPPIS is fraud”, “Give ASUU what is due to them”, “Non-Teaching Staff Positions are sacrosanct, enough of usurpation.”

Some civil society organisations like the Civil Liberty Organisation also joined the solidarity protest.

The NLC, led by its chairman in the state, Sunny James, marched to the Government House to deliver a letter to the state governor, demanding an end to the ASUU strike.

“Our children are tired of staying at home. They must return to school,” Mr James said, adding that if the protest does not yield results, the union will embark on a 3-day warning strike to press home their demand.

The protesters were received by the Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem.

Mr Ekuwem told the protesters that the governor was attending a meeting on zoom where the same issue was discussed.

He assured the labour union that he would deliver their letter to the governor, whom he said was also concerned about the prolonged strike by the university workers.

Public universities in Nigeria have been shut since February 14, after the federal government failed to meet the demands of the university teachers.

The demands include the release of earned allowance for university lecturers, the release of revitalisation fund for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement between ASUU and the Nigerian government and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.