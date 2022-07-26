The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives has debunked reports that the caucus is planning to remove Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila over the controversial water resources bill.

The chairperson of the caucus, Sarki Ardar (APC), on Tuesday, raised a point of privilege on a report published by Sahara Reporters.

According to the report, some members of the Northern caucus have concluded the plans to impeach the speaker, if the bill is not passed.

In his point of order, Mr Ardar said the report is not true. He described the report as “unfortunate”.

Also speaking on the report, the chairperson of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa), also described the report as “unfortunate”, adding that the lawmakers will not take such comments from an “imperialist” backed media organisation.

“Nobody can dictate to this House what it can do,” he said, adding, “Nobody can tell us how to do our job,” he said.

He also said “all members are solidly behind Speaker Gbajabiamila. Some of us suffered tremendously in the last Assembly. There is no way we will impeach Femi because of the so-called Water Resources bill. This is cheap blackmail.”

Mr Fulata, whose committee is responsible for the agenda of the House, said whatever bill will be presented must be on notice. He stated that the members will have to accept the outcome of the bill subsequently passed.

“If the bill passes, fine. If the bill fails to pass, fine. It will be based on solid arguments,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, said the members cannot afford to be divided during this period, adding that members should not be “carried away by emotion and sentiment,”

“We remain a symbol of democracy in Nigeria,” Mr Wase said.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, also dismissed the content of the report. He said the report is a needless distraction for a country facing dire security challenges.

“I saw that report, and to me, it is very ridiculous. I know my colleagues, whether APC or PDP. It is very unfortunate that people will sponsor such stupid information. Nigeria is under siege….”

Following the debates, Mr Wase referred the motion to the committee on ethics and privilege.

Mr Gbajabiamila is currently in the U.S. at Harvard School of Politics.

Controversial water resources bill

The bill, which was introduced in the 8th Assembly, caused outrage then as some Nigerians interpreted the proposed law as a power grab by the federal government.

Prominent Nigerians who spoke against it included Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

The bill was again introduced as an executive bill and committed to the committee of the whole.

However, the decision on the bill was rescinded by the House two months after a motion was moved by Ben Mzondu (PDP, Benue).

Mr Mzondu faulted the process of reconsidering the bill, noting that it was not properly passed.

On June 29, the bill was reintroduced by Mr Soli, who promised that it is a reviewed version with input from state governors.

Last week, Mr Soli announced that the copies of the bill will be shared with members of the House for thorough scrutiny by the members