The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is currently undergoing a course at the John F Kennedy School of Government at the Harvard Business School.

Mr Gbajabiamila, a lawyer, posted pictures of himself in a class with other (non-Nigerian) students.

“Back to class. In a leadership course at @Harvard @Kennedy_School. Forget the number of grey hairs one is never too old to learn, broaden or sharpen your skills,” he wrote on his verified Twitter page.

In his absence, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, is expected to preside over the sittings of the House.

See pictures of Mr Gbajabiamila in school below.