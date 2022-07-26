President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the 2023 elections will deepen democracy in Nigeria and set an example for the rest of Africa.

Speaking at the celebration of Nigeria’s National Diaspora Day held in Abuja, Mr Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, said his government is committed to transparent, credible, free and fair elections.

“I have repeatedly assured of my personal commitment as well as that of my administration to ensure that the processes continue to be transparent, credible, free and fair leading to a smooth election and transition to the next government. This is the only way we can deepen democracy in Nigeria and set the right example for the rest of Africa and hopefully stop the recourse of unconstituted change in government in our subregion and other parts of the African continent,” he said.

The president commended the 17 million Nigerians in Diaspora for being worthy representatives of Nigeria in their various host countries and for their contributions to the home country.

He also commended NiDCOM for its engagement with the diaspora especially for coming up with laudable programmes for the Nigerians in the diaspora; programmes which according to Mr Buhari “will have considerable impacts on our economy for sustainable development.”

The hybrid event, organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), is the 16th celebrated by Nigeria and the fourth since the creation of the commission in 2019.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of NiDCOM, while addressing journalists at the event, said the event is not a jamboree but a platform for critical discussion and engagements and taking the next steps.

“It is about human capital development,” she said.

She added that there is so much good news about Nigeria and Nigerians in the diaspora and no one would celebrate Nigerians but themselves.

Mary Beth Leonard, US ambassador to Nigeria, in her goodwill message, noted that Nigerians represent one of the best diaspora groups in the US and Nigeria sends the highest number of African students to the US.

“So we are the best in the world, most educated, how is it translating back to our home country; how do we create a synergy with them? That is what we are working on, that is the long-term goal,” Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said.

The event was also attended by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; President of African Development Bank (AFDB), Akinwunmi Adesina; and representatives of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States; International Organisation for Migration; PwC Nigeria amongst others.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.